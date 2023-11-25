Like many premium smartphones, the latest iPhones have a great resale value, especially when looking at a relatively recent model. However, as with anything, there's a risk to buying used. You want to make sure the phone is in good condition inside and out, is secure, and has not been reported lost or stolen. There's a checklist of ways to check an iPhone before handing over your hard-earned money to a private seller or store.

1 Turn it on

The most obvious thing to do is turn the iPhone on to see that it boots up properly and isn't locked to a previous owner. If it's locked, this is a telltale sign that the phone is likely stolen. Don't trust a seller who says the battery is just dead. If they claim it's still locked to them until they sell, have them unlock it in front of you to prove ownership. It's a good thing if the phone is locked since the seller can demonstrate and test all the functionality (more on that below). A knowledgeable seller will wait to erase the phone until it's officially sold. But an honest one will be able to unlock it.

2 Inspect it for physical damage

The most obvious first thing you want to look for on a used iPhone is physical damage. A cracked screen is the easiest to spot, but you also want to look for scratches, dents, discoloration, or any other markings. Check the camera lenses as well for visible scratches. You can eyeball all this personally if you are inspecting the phone in person. If you're chatting with a seller online, ask for images of the phone from every angle, with the case removed. Make sure the photos they send include close-up shots or high-resolution photos so you can zoom in to look at the fine details. Minor imperfections are okay, and you can use those to negotiate pricing. Dents, however, suggest that the phone might have experienced a significant bump or drop, which could be a cause for concern.

3 Look for screen burn-in, LCD backlighting issues

Screen burn-in is when an image, like a site logo, permanently burns into the screen. It can happen on your television if you leave a channel like CP24 on for hours with the corner logo that never moves. It can happen with newer iPhones, too, and in fact, was a reported issue with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max (it has since been rectified via an iOS update). Chances are you won't notice it during regular use, but once you do, you can become fixated on it.

It becomes distracting just knowing it's there. Confirm there's no burn-in by playing a video (there are screen burn-in test videos on YouTube) that scrolls through various solid color backgrounds. As each shade appears, you can inspect to see if you notice any issues with specific colors (pause if you need more time with each shade). You can do the same to check for LCD backlighting issues in older model iPhones that don't use a Super Retina XDR display by bringing up a solid white slide.

4 Ask about repairs

Ask the seller if the iPhone has ever been repaired, whether it was a new screen to replace a cracked one or a new battery. If so, ask for a copy of the repair receipt. With this, you can verify the details and ensure the phone was taken to an Apple-authorized repair service provider. Third-party providers without Apple authorization may use unauthorized parts or practices that could impact the phone's usability.

For example, a fake iPhone replacement screen might not fit right or could impact touch functionality. Meanwhile, A shoddy battery might not work after a short period or could even damage the device. If you take the phone in for repair and discover the parts are fake, this could void a warranty (if there is one) and leave you in the lurch.

5 Check the charging port

Plug in a charging cable to verify that it can charge properly. You can bring along a portable charging bank to make this easier to do on the fly. Peek into the charging port to make sure you don't see any damage or obstructions. Unplug the phone and check that it holds a charge and the battery doesn't start to drain quickly. Also, bring a pair of wired headphones (Lightning or USB-C connected ones, of course, since iPhones do not have a headphone jack) to verify that they work when plugged in.

6 Ask for receipts

It is becoming all too common for phones to be stolen, reset, and sold secondhand. To avoid getting into a tricky situation whereby you end up with someone else's phone by unknowingly purchasing it from a thief, ask for a copy of the proof of purchase. This can come in the form of a hard copy or an original e-mail receipt. The seller can blur out credit card information but verify that it's their name on the receipt or that they can confirm who the previous owner was (for example, a grandson selling his grandma's old phone).

If the phone was financed, make sure to receive confirmation that it has been paid in full. If the seller can't provide the receipt, it might not suggest theft but could also mean that the phone has already been exchanged multiple times. You can make a judgment call at this point if you want to proceed.

7 Verify the IMEI number

A phone's International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number is like a digital fingerprint for a device. It confirms that the phone is legitimate and keeps track of purchase history, ownership, specs, and more. Ask the seller to tell you what the phone's IMEI number is. They can locate this under Settings, General, About, or dial *#06# to get it (if they still have the box, the IMEI number will be on the back as well). Once you have the 15-digit number, you can look it up on IMEI.info.

This will tell you the country, mobile device network, warranty details, system version, and other specs you can match against the details the seller provides. You'll also be able to see if the phone has been reported lost or stolen. If you do unknowingly buy a stolen iPhone, you could be contacted by police if they track it down, questioned, and required to provide proof that you are an innocent third-party buyer who didn't know. So, it's better to be safe than sorry.

Note that even if the phone is locked to a specific carrier, you can ask your preferred carrier (if different from the one the phone was purchased from and operated on previously) to unlock the device for you, often for free. However, if there's money owed on the device, they can refuse. So make sure to confirm that the phone, if financed, has been completely paid off.

8 Verify the serial number

The serial number is a second tool you can use to verify the authenticity of a secondhand iPhone. Go to Settings, General, About (or ask the seller to do this remotely), and jot down the serial number. From there, you can find out when the iPhone was activated and whether its official warranty has expired. You can also make sure that the seller's specs are correct and that you're not getting a phone with 128GB storage versus the 256GB they claim. Visit Apple's coverage page as well to see the service and support coverage for the phone.

9 Run hardware tests

Try out the phone for yourself or ask the seller to do so on a live call or a recorded video so you can verify that things like touch response and physical buttons work. Ask them to update the phone to the latest OS it supports, which would currently be iOS 17 (for iPhones XR and newer), then navigate around the phone using all the common gestures like tap, swipe, and zoom in and out. Visit websites, launch the App Store, check out Maps, look at the Control Center, and select random apps to gauge how quick and efficient it is.

Ask them to demonstrate the use of the physical buttons as well (or do this yourself in person). Take a photo, screenshot, and turn the phone on and off. If it's an older-model iPhone that still has a home button, ask them to press it so you can verify that it works. Pay close attention to the responsiveness of the device while they do this. If you have found a used new phone like the iPhone 15 Pro Max, check the side-mounted Action button to make sure it also works.

Don't just test the screen and physical buttons: verify that biometrics also work. This includes features like Face ID or Touch ID (you'll have to have the previous owner demonstrate for you). If possible, try out the NFC chip: maybe they can use Apple Wallet to buy a coffee when you meet for the exchange to show you that it works. Alternatively, you could download an app that detects and reads NFC cards and try it on any NFC-enabled item, such as a contactless bank card or NFC sticker. Apps like iDiagnosis can test the phone and check sensors like GPS.

10 Test the cameras

Cameras are important for smartphones, and you want to make sure they still work properly. If the cameras in the phone were ever repaired at a non-authorized shop, the phone could now include non-authentic camera parts. Ask the seller to take a few photos and send them to you, or take a few yourself to inspect. This way, you can check the quality of the photos and ensure there are no issues, like cloudiness, graininess, or cracks in the lens. Ask for or take photos using both the front and back cameras.

11 Test the speakers

Even if an iPhone survives water damage and appears to be working fine, it can cause lasting damage to the speakers. iPhone speakers can also malfunction for various other reasons. Testing that the speakers work at full and lower volumes before purchasing a used iPhone is important. Play music or a video and put the speakers on full blast. Also, call the phone so you can check that there isn't any noticeable static. Even if the sale iPhone does not have an active SIM card or eSIM anymore, you can ask the seller to connect it to Wi-Fi or a personal hotspot and make a call using a VoIP app like FaceTime if you're discussing the purchase remotely.

12 Test the microphones

Hand in hand with the speakers is the microphone. If an iPhone microphone is not working properly, you cannot make a comfortable phone call, record a video or voice notes, or converse with Siri. Ask the seller to record something using the phone that includes their voice and play it back to you so you can hear that it works well. You can also test the microphone while on a call with the person, seeing how well you can hear them and how well they can hear you. Once you meet in person, you can record and listen to a voice memo to hear how audio capture sounds.

13 Check the battery health

Along with asking about battery repairs and checking that the iPhone accepts a charge once plugged in, you can also see the phone's battery health in the settings menu. Go to Settings, Battery, and Battery Health, which will tell you the iPhone's maximum capacity. You can also see a history of charging time, including how long it took for the battery to be charged to a specific level and how often the phone has been charged. Phone batteries deplete over time, so a used phone's battery won't last as long as a brand-new one. My iPhone 14, for example, which I have had for about a year, now has a maximum capacity of 96%. But if the battery health is very low, that's a red flag.

Additionally, you can actually see if an iPhone's battery was repaired or replaced for phones running iOS 15.5 and later. In the Settings, General, and About menu under the Serial number, you'll see a Parts and Service History section if there is one. This will advise if genuine Apple parts were used or if they were unknown parts. If there's nothing under Serial Number, this likely means the phone still has its original parts.

For the new iPhone 15 models, they also mention the battery's manufacturing date, when it was first used, and cycle count on the About page. This provides even more useful historical data to help you better understand the phone's condition regarding battery health and how actively the iPhone was used by its previous owner.

Do your due diligence

It might sound strange to request so much from a seller. But anyone who understands the risks of purchasing expensive electronics used will be happy to oblige with your requests. It might take extra effort on both your and the seller's parts, but both parties will be satisfied. They get to sell their phone for what it's worth, and you can rest easy knowing that you aren't buying a phone that will die in a week or that reveals serious defects or issues down the line that were already present.

It might be tempting to snag a too-good-to-be-true deal on a hot new iPhone, but you should always proceed cautiously. There are risks when buying secondhand, especially from unknown sources. But if you go through this checklist and it passes every step, you can feel confident you're getting a good phone at a great price. If not, move on to the next seller and save yourself potential grief and lost money in buying a dud.

Not ready to buy used?

If you feel like this process is too cumbersome just to save a few bucks and you're worried about trusting a seller, there are other options for getting an iPhone for less. Many retailers, including Apple, offer refurbished iPhones tested and verified by Apple to be in optimal working condition. They often come with limited warranties as well. Some might have minor imperfections that a case would cover up anyway, but don't impede functionality. Yet you save a bundle because of this.

Alternatively, if you are upgrading from an older iPhone, check with Apple for a trade-in credit, which could give you a discount on a new phone. It might not be significant, but every bit counts.

Finally, look out for sales. If you're looking for an iPhone model that's a generation or two old, you might find sales during peak times like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the holiday season, back-to-school, and Amazon Prime Days, where the phones are sold for less. You might even find a brand-new iPhone for a killer deal with a carrier contract that works out to be better than buying an older model.

But do your research, and you can have a perfect-condition iPhone without spending a fortune. While it might require more work than usual to get it secondhand and maximize savings, this could be the best value as long as you cover all your bases.