Checking your CPU temperature can be an occasional or frequent activity, depending on what you put your precious processor through. If you primarily use your PC for work and some casual gaming, you might never think about how hot your CPU is running. However, if you're into AAA gaming, editing, or overclocking your CPU, checking your CPU temperature becomes extremely important. Modern processors tend to run quite hot, especially if you're running one of the top desktop CPUs or using the best laptops on the market.

Sadly, unlike checking your graphics card temperature, there's no built-in tool for checking your CPU temps in Windows 11. There is still a way to do it, though, and you can check CPU temperature in Windows 11 with the help of a few simple methods.

How to check CPU temperature in Windows 11 using BIOS

Your computer's BIOS will most likely show your CPU temperature by monitoring the temperature sensors on your processor and the socket. This is a lean method to check your CPU temperature, as it doesn't require you to install any third-party apps. On the flip side, you can only use the BIOS before your PC boots, not when you've already booted to the desktop.

Nevertheless, if you simply want to get an idea of the thermal situation inside your PC and dispel any fears about how efficiently your CPU cooler is working, this might be a useful method. Moreover, if you only need to check the CPU temperature once in a while, you might not want to install a third-party utility. The process here is simple, too.

Restart your computer and wait for the first screen to show up. Press the displayed key to enter the BIOS or System or Setup, depending on your computer's model. Look for a reading like CPU Core Temperature or CPU Temp to check your CPU temperature. If you can't find it, check other tabs like Advanced, Power, Hardware Monitor, PC Health, or something similar, depending on your motherboard. Note that some BIOS versions might not display the CPU temperature at all. In that case, you can use one of the other methods below.

Using the BIOS to check your CPU temperature gives you only an indication of idle temps, not the actual temperature your CPU might run at under load. For those temperature readings, you'll have to rely on a third-party application installed within the regular Windows environment.

How to check CPU temperature in Windows 11 using HWiNFO

If you want a more reliable method to check your CPU temperature and one that you can always use while using Windows, you'll have to install a third-party utility. Personally, I find HWiNFO to be the best option. It's available as an executable file, so no installation is required, and you can also monitor the temperature sensors for your graphics card, memory, motherboard sensors, and storage drives. You can also check fan speeds for your CPU fans and other system fans, all in a single, lightweight utility.

There's another nifty little feature here that allows you to get an idea of the average temperature over a long duration, say, a day or month. You can simply leave HWiNFO running in the background and come back anytime to see the average, minimum, and maximum temps for your CPU, GPU, and other components.

Note that if you turn your computer off, HWiNFO will shut down as well. You can always set it to start with Windows.

Download HWiNFO (installer or portable). If you downloaded the launcher, install HWiNFO64 (Windows 11 is 64-bit only) and launch it. Otherwise, unpack the downloaded portable files and launch HWiNFO64. Choose the Sensors-only mode and proceed. You'll see multiple sections with information about your CPU, motherboard, GPU, and more. Scroll down to CPU [#0]: {CPU name}: Enhanced and check the CPU (Tctl/Tdie) (for AMD Ryzen) or CPU Package (for Intel) reading to know the CPU temperature. This is the temperature that fan control tools usually refer to.

HWiNFO has a lot of other features as well, such as the OSD (on-screen display) to show specific system readings on the screen in real-time, custom alerts, and more. You can check all of these in the settings by clicking the cog icon at the bottom-right of the HWiNFO window.

How to check CPU temperature in Windows 11 using Ryzen Master or Intel XTU

If you're already overclocking your CPU or want to, you can monitor your CPU temperature right within the overclocking utility you're using. AMD Ryzen users can use Ryzen Master, and Intel users can use Intel Extreme Tuning Utility Even if your CPU isn't overclocked, but you have these programs in your computer, you can still quickly launch them and take a glance at your CPU temperature.

Check CPU temperature in Ryzen Master

Launch Ryzen Master. In the Advanced View, the CPU temperature is displayed at the top under Temperature, Speed, Power & Current. In the Basic View, you can see the CPU temperature on the left side of the window under CURRENT.

Check CPU temperature in Intel Extreme Tuning Utility

Launch Intel Extreme Tuning Utility. You can see the CPU temperature next to Package Temperature in the bottom section of the window, next to several other readings. Source: Intel

Check CPU temperature and keep it cool

You have many different methods to check CPU temperature in Windows 11. Depending on the type of user you are, you can choose the utility you prefer or simply use the BIOS once in a blue moon. Whichever method to use, it's always a good practice to keep your CPU temperature within safe limits by ensuring sufficient cooling for your system.

You can check out the best CPU coolers on the market or even the best budget coolers if you're on a tight budget. Installing a CPU cooler, if you're on a desktop, is fairly simple these days. And if you're in need of cooling your laptop, the best laptop cooling pads are more than sufficient for the task.