Check your Google Assistant: You may get a discount on the Google Home Mini

Google must have found another warehouse full of the Home Mini, because it is once again offering a steep discount on the personal assistant speaker.

Many users on Reddit and Twitter have discovered that a new ad popup is appearing when the Google Assistant is triggered on their phones, as seen below. It offers a discount of $39.01 to the original Google Home Mini smart speaker in your choice of 4 colors.

To claim the offer, simply open the Google Assistant on your phone. For many devices, this is a simple swipe up from either bottom corner of your device. Then tap the banner ad you see at the top. If you don’t see it, try asking the assistant something and look for a blue button that says “Unlock more Assistant features”. Tap it, and the ad banner may then show up.

Google has previously offered free Minis (both Home and the newer Nest variant) to a variety of users, including Google One subscribers, YouTube Premium members, and Google Assistant users. They also gave 100,000 Minis away for free to people living with paralysis back in 2019 in a partnership with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. While paying $10 may not be as good as paying nothing, you do get free shipping this time around.

It’s unclear as of now what the specific eligibility requirements are, with some users in the Reddit thread saying it isn’t showing up for them. There’s no telling how long this offer will last, so be sure to check your assistant soon before it ends.