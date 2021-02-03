Powder up in Google Meet’s new green room before joining a call

After rolling out live caption support in four more languages to Google Meet late last year, Google is now adding a new feature to the service that will let you preview your audio and video quality before joining a meeting. The feature adds a new ‘Check your audio and video’ button on the screen that appears right before you join a meeting to help you quickly check if your setup is working as intended.

Google announced the new feature in a recent Workspace Updates blog post, highlighting how it will help you catch audio and video issues. In the post, Google reveals that the new ‘Check your audio and video’ button will take you to a new “green room” page, where you’ll be able to preview your audio and video. This will help you catch issues like an unintentionally muted microphone, a secondary display monitor with a missing headphone or speaker connection, or other audio issues like poor sound quality before you join a video call.

As you can see in the attached screenshot, the Google Meet green room will show you a video feed from your webcam that will help you check your video quality at a glance. Beneath the video feed, you’ll find three device options that will let you choose your preferred microphone, speaker, and camera. Once you’re satisfied with the quality, you can click on the ‘Next’ button at the bottom to confirm the settings and then proceed to join the meeting.

The post further reveals that the feature has already started rolling out, and it should reach all Google Meet users in the next couple of weeks. It’s worth noting that the feature will be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus users. Additionally, it will also be available for G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers.