Cherry KW 7100 Mini BT Keyboard $32 $40 Save $8 The Cherry KW 7100 MINI BT keyboard comes with a minimalist design, multi-device pairing and useful special functions. It uses Cherry's in-house SX scissor mechanism for maximum precision and ergonomics. $32 at Amazon

Source: Cherry Cherry MW 4500 $24 $37 Save $13 The Cherry MW 4500 left-handed mouse is ergonomically designed to provide relief for your wrist. It lets your wrist sit at a 45° angle, giving your wrist and tendons a more natural position to rest. This is specifically helpful for marathon gaming sessions. $24 at Amazon

Source: Cherry Cherry MP 2000 Premium Mouse Pad $20 $50 Save $30 Cherry MP 2000 Mouse Pad comes with a waterproof surface for enhanced durability. Comes in multiple sizes. $20 at Amazon

Black Friday is almost here, and we're seeing some excellent deals on laptops, SSDs, Apple devices, and more. But if you've been looking to get yourself a new keyboard, mouse, or other desk accessories, look no further than the Cherry Black Friday sale that's knocking up 61% off its best products.

If you've never heard of Cherry, the brand is best known for its excellent keyboard switches like its MX line. But as mentioned before, the brand also offers its own line of computing products like keyboards, mice, microphones and other accessories. So if you're not looking to build a new keyboard, these options are going to be a great solution.

Of course, the brand offers a vast line of mechanical keyboards that are great for everyday use and also gaming, coming in all different shapes and sizes. Cherry also has some mice available with simple designs, both wired and wireless. And it might come as a bit of a surprise, but Cherry also offers microphones, with the most affordable model coming in at just $56.

While there are just a few examples listed here, feel free to browse the entire Cherry lineup to find something to your liking. These deals won't last long, and you can save big during the Black Friday sales event.