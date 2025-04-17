Summary Cherry releases MX Northern Light switch with Gold Crosspoint tech for durability.

There's nothing quite like a good mechanical keyboard. Regardless of whether you're using it for work or for gaming, a good mechanical keyboard switch can really make a difference, even if that difference is just "it feels nice." Now, one of the big players in the mechanical keyboard scene, Cherry, has just released its brand new MX Northern Light keycaps, and you can snap them up right now.

Cherry releases the MX Northern Light switch to the general public

In an emailed press release, Cherry proudly reveals its brand new MX Northern Light switches. The company claims that the keyboard is perfect for "gaming, deep focus sessions, or simply enjoying the pure pleasure of a perfectly tuned mechanical switch," which seemingly implies that it makes for a one-size-fits-all switch. The company also had some nice things to say about the switch's performance:

Built with CHERRY’s iconic Gold Crosspoint technology, Northern Light guarantees consistent performance and incredible durability, rated for over 50 million keystrokes without loss of quality. Add in its

If you want some of these new keys for yourself, we have some good news for you. Starting today, you can grab them for $29.99 at Amazon, and you'll get a kit of 36 keys to complete your keyboard. If you can wait a little longer, you can instead grab the K5V2 GP6 Northern Light Bundle, which will be released in May for $129.99. Cherry describes it as "a collector’s drop for the true keyboard connoisseurs," and describes it as "rare, premium, and purpose-built." Sounds good to me.

If you want to know if Cherry still has what it takes after all these years, be sure to check out our review of the Cherry Xtrfy K5V2. We gave the keyboard a shining 9/10 rating, praising it for its MX2A Red switches that "feel incredibly smooth" and are "very quiet" to boot.