Key Takeaways Cherry introduces 4 new switches: MX Silent Clear, MX Multipoint, MX Orange, and MX Low Profile 2.0.

MX Multipoint is Cherry's first analog switch.

MX Orange is a revival of an 80s switch, while the MX Low Profile 2.0 family includes new options for low-profile keyboards.

It's Computex week, and that means almost every company is announcing something during these days. Those companies include Cherry, makers of arguably the most popular keyboard switches in the world. The company is introducing four new switches to its lineup, including two all-new members of the family, the MX Silect Clear and the MX Multipoint.

The MX Silent Clear switches are the company's first noise-dampened switches from Cherry, using patented damping technology to provide a quieter typing experience, while still offering tactile feedback. According to Cherry, these switches are aimed at the "high-end, high-priced" market for mechanical productivity keyboards, so you can expect to be paying quite a bit to have these in your board. The switches have a 55cN actuation force and 3.7mm actuator travel, and they also incorporate the improvements from the MX2A switches the company launched a few months ago.

The other all-new addition is the MX Multipoint lineup, which are Cherry's first analog switches. Analog switches aren't exactly new, and we've seen them in keyboards like the Keychron Q1 HE and the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL, but this is the first time Cherry is making its own. The MX Multipoint lineup comes in three versions: MX Multipoint Silver, Black, or Cyan. Silver is the more linear variant, with 32.3cN initial force and 52.7cN end force. Cyan is more progressive, so it has a lower initial force of 28.8cN, but it gets heavier by the end, at 73.7cN. Finally, the Black version is heavier overall, startting at 36.1cN and ending at 70.5cN. All of the switches are rated for 200 million actuations, and you can customize the actuation distance with software.

The third switch announced today is the MX Orange, which is a revival of old switch from the 80s. This is another linear switch with balanced switching characteristics and it has 55cN of actuation force with 4mm of travel. It's rated for 100 million keystrokes, and according to Cherry, it incorporates all the enhancements of its MX2A switches.

Finally, Cherry also introduced new MX Low Profile 2.0 switches, which includes new red and speed linear switches, along with the new linear ivory switches for office keyboards, and the company's first tactile low-profile switch, the MX LP Clear. These new options should be good news if you're a fan of low-profile keyboards. It's worth noting these are different from the Ultra Low Profile switches in keyboards like the KW X ULP we reviewed a few months ago.

As for when you'll actually be able to buy these or how much they will cost, Cherry hasn't said much, but hopefully we'll hear mopre in the near future.