Mechanical keyboard maker Cherry has expanded its entry-level portfolio with the launch of new affordable wireless keyboards, the KW 7100 MINI BT and the KW 3000. As evident from its name, the former is a mini keyboard aimed at mobile working, while the latter is a full-size keyboard meant for workplaces and home offices. Both are available for purchase from today on Amazon.

Starting off with the KW 7100 MINI BT, it has a slim profile and a minimalist design with a focus on "flexibility and mobile working." It measures just 11.6 x 5.1-inch, with a thickness of just 0.6-inch, making it highly portable. It supports BLE 5.1 with AES-128 encryption that enables it to be securely connected to notebooks and tablets. The keyboard comes with Cherry's in-house SX scissor mechanism that the company claims offers improved precision and enhanced ergonomics. It also has slightly concave keys to enable smooth and quiet typing. The KW 7100 MINI BT is available for purchase on Amazon for $59.99.

Image: Cherry

Alongside the mini keyboard, Cherry is also launching a full-size model named the KW 3000. Unlike its smaller sibling, its full-size layout allows it to have arrow keys and a number pad. It is a plug-and play device with wireless 2.4 GHz connectivity and a claimed range of up to 32 feet. The device not only has the customary F1-F12 keys, but also four hotkeys for quick access to calculator, email and browser functions, as well as sleep mode. It is also compatible with the free Cherry Keys software that enables users to map any function to the additional keys.

Image: Cherry

Cherry claims that the KW 3000 has a service life of up to 10 million keystrokes, which should make it an extremely reliable devices, and one that should last a long time. It is available in three colors, including Slate Blue, Agave Green, and Cherry Blossom, and can be purchased from Amazon for $19.99. It will also be available at other online retailers and resellers.