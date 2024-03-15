Key Takeaways Cherry's new Xtrfy K5V2 keyboard saves space with a compact design, offering smooth typing and customization options.

Performance-focused, the keyboard features MX2A switches, PCB-mounted stabilizers, and RGB lighting for gaming.

Despite its value at $139, the Cherry Xtrfy K5V2 doesn't compromise on quality, making it a great option for gamers.

If you have a gaming PC setup consisting of several different devices, you know how quickly these products can eat up space. Depending on how much room you have to start, you may feel cramped and uncomfortable. When every inch counts, you need to consider the size of everything from your monitors to your gaming chair. With this in mind, Cherry has released a new keyboard to help you get back precious space.

Related Cherry Xtrfy K5V2 review: Compact, smooth, and highly customizable The Cherry Xtrfy K5V2 is a compact 65% keyboard that offers a fantastic typing experience, plus a ton of customization options out of the box.

Cherry's new gaming keyboard isn't a space eater

Cherry has officially launched the Xtrfy K5V2 Compact Gaming Keyboard, which requires just 65% of the footprint of your average keyboard, per the manufacturer. Designed for heightened performance while gaming, all keys are scanned every half millisecond for the utmost responsiveness. Cherry also included MX2A switches within the keyboard for a smoother feel while typing — you won’t hear any clicking as you type away in-game. The keys have all been pre-lubricated, and the keyboard itself features PCB-mounted stabilizers. This means that none of the keys will wobble while you’re typing, and the embedded foam limits noise.

Close

In terms of customization, the Xtrfy K5V2 Compact Gaming Keyboard has RGB lighting, and each key has its own LED strip. Because the keyboard was created with hot swapping in mind, the sky is the limit in terms of making it truly your own — the keycaps, switches, stabilizers, and frame can all be altered. The Xtrfy K5V2 Compact Gaming Keyboard has a little bit of everything, and you can get your hands on the Black Edition for $139 or the Transparent White version for $149. If you’re on a budget, you may be able to find a discount on some retail sites like Amazon, where it is going for $130. For a gaming keyboard that hits all the right benchmarks at a reasonable price, it’s hard to argue with its value.