Key Takeaways Chiaki4Deck includes a new renderer called "libplacebo," which allows for HDR streaming of PS5 games on the Steam Deck OLED.

Sony's own PS Portal lacks HDR streaming capabilities, making Chiaki4Deck's update a valuable feature for owners of both a Steam Deck OLED and a PS5.

The feature is currently in the testing phase and can be downloaded and installed following the developer's instructions, although some bugs and quirks are to be expected.

With the portable gaming scene heating up, more and more companies are throwing their hat into the ring. The PS Portal is Sony's offering, allowing you to play your PS5 no matter where you are, as long as you have a good connection. However, Sony's about to get a bit more competition, as Chiaki4Deck might soon let you stream your PS5 games in HDR to your Steam Deck OLED.

Chiaki4Deck's developments in Steam Deck OLED streaming

As spotted by Steam Deck HQ, a pull request for Chiaki4Deck shows that the developers are working on a renderer titled "libplacebo." As one of the developers stated:

This (version) adds a second renderer besides the previous OpenGL renderer. It uses libplacebo with its Vulkan output to draw the frames to the stream window. libplacebo has quite a few nice features, among others: - Zero-copy rendering if the decoded frame is already residing in GPU memory - Rendering of HDR content - Post-processing to reduce compression artifacts (especially debanding is nice!) - API for rendering overlays on the video frame

The second point is what makes libplacebo so exciting, as Sony's own PS Portal cannot handle HDR streaming. And while the Steam Deck OLED does cost a lot more than a PS Portal, this update is bound to be a hit for anyone who already owns a Steam Deck OLED and wants to play their PS5 games in HDR quality without purchasing any additional hardware.

While the feature is still in the testing phase, you can download it and give it a try yourself. There are full instructions on how to do this in the Chiaki4Deck project's comments, which include downloading a TXT file, renaming it to make it a flatpakref file, then installing the flatpak. However, there are bound to be bugs and oddities, so don't expect a perfect experience right away.