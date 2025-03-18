Package managers are the core feature of Linux distributions, serving as the ideal method for installing applications on your system. In stark contrast to the massive set of package managers in the Linux ecosystem, Windows users have fairly limited options when it comes to CLI utilities that can offer a straightforward means to set up their favorite apps and services.

Chocolatey is one such package manager on Windows, and while it has its set of drawbacks, it outperforms its rivals on several fronts. If you’ve never used it before, here are three reasons why every Windows 11 user should consider looking into Chocolatey.

3 Easy to set up

And it's just as simple to use