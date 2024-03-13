There are plenty of great reasons to add a docking station to your laptop, and you might already know that a dock is necessary to handle all the external devices you'd like to connect to your laptop. A quick search for, say, a great Thunderbolt dock will usually bring up a myriad of options, and it can be tough to figure out which docking station is best for your needs. Let's take a look at some of the best tips when it comes to choosing the best docking station for your laptop to help ensure you buy the right hardware.

6 quick tips for choosing the best laptop docking station

You just bought a new laptop, and you're wondering how you're going to plug in all of your accessories, monitors, and storage devices. You've done a bit of research — including checking out our favorite docking stations that we've reviewed — but you're still wondering which one is perfect for your device. Here's quick rundown of the six main points to watch out for when buying a docking station for your laptop.

Choose a dock with the ports you need most. A dock without the right ports to boost your workflow and fit your favorite external devices isn't worth your money. Choose a dock that is compatible with your laptop. If your laptop doesn't have Thunderbolt, you shouldn't buy a Thunderbolt dock. OS also plays a role; be sure to find a dock with PC, Mac, or Chromebook support. Choose a dock with support for your external monitors. Docks come with varying native video output and resolution support. Find a dock with the right ports and monitor support for your envisioned display setup. Choose a dock with enough power to charge your laptop. Having your battery topped up when you disconnect is very convenient. Not all docks offer the same charging power. Choose a dock that fits on your desk. Docks come in different sizes, working horizontally, vertically, or both. Some even have mounting options to completely remove them from your desk. Choose a dock that suits your budget. Balancing features, ports, and charging power will help you spend what you want.

Still not sure which docking station is best for you? Let's expand more on these topics to help explain the best way to choose a laptop docking station.

Port selection should be your priority

Get the ports you need all in one place

Buying a docking station that doesn't have the right ports to accommodate your workflow doesn't make much sense. That doesn't necessarily mean that you need to buy a dock with the most ports possible; in that case, you'll likely overspend on connectivity that goes unused.

Try to lay out or at least imagine all of the accessories that you regularly use with your laptop. In my case, it's an external monitor or two, a webcam to sit above my screen, an external SSD, an SD card for my camera, a mouse, and sometimes a keyboard. That means a perfect laptop dock for me requires HDMI, DisplayPort or USB-C (depending on what type of external monitors you're using), USB-A and USB-C for peripherals and storage, and an SD card reader. I don't usually rely on an Ethernet connection unless I'm gaming, so that's not really a necessity.

Your requirements will be specific to you, but figuring out exactly what you need — ideally without extra dongles — is the first step in picking the perfect dock.

Choose a dock that connects optimally to the host laptop

Thunderbolt, USB-C, or even USB-A

Once you've found a handful of docking stations that meet your connectivity criteria, the next step is to ensure that the dock is compatible with your laptop. Most modern docking stations rely on USB-C or Thunderbolt (which comes with a port using the USB-C form) to connect to the host laptop, which makes sense considering most laptops released in the past five+ years feature one or the other connection. There are certainly still some docks that use USB-A to connect to the host, though the performance is not anywhere near what you'll get with Thunderbolt.

I always recommend buying a docking station that matches the most powerful port on your laptop. If you have a PC with Thunderbolt 4 or a MacBook with USB4, you should aim to land a Thunderbolt dock for the best transfer rates and external display support possible.

Try to find a docking station that can make the most of your laptop's most powerful port.

Many docking stations offer universal compatibility across Windows, Mac, and Chromebook devices, but the performance can differ. For example, our favorite docking station for most people, Kensington's SD5780T, is compatible with macOS and Windows devices using Thunderbolt 4/USB4 or standard USB-C (though at a lower performance threshold). It does not, however, claim to offer any compatibility with Chromebooks.

Another great dock that we love to recommend is the CalDigit TS4. It's compatible with a wider range of devices (including Chromebooks), though it does come at a very high price that isn't reasonable for many users. While most docks will usually explicitly state their compatibility (usually with Windows or macOS), you can check out our collection of best Chromebook docking stations for more ChromeOS hardware.

Related Everything you need to know about USB standards, speeds, and port types The USB or universal serial bus is an industry standard that sets specifications for cables and connectors on devices.

Consider external monitor support

Power all your screens

One of the best uses for a docking station is to expand your laptop's external display support. Many of the best docks on the market can split one USB-C or Thunderbolt port into multiple native video connections, allowing you to quickly connect anytime you need more screen real estate.

The Anker 575 PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB-C dock, for example, takes a laptop USB-C port capable of DisplayPort Alt Mode and turns it into dual HDMI and DisplayPort outputs for your monitors. That means you can have support for up to three external monitors running at 1080p (or one monitor at 4K) with a Windows laptop.

MacBooks are different, as their external display support is still a mixed bag. Newer M3 models now have support for two external displays (if the MacBook's own display isn't in use), though older models still only have support for one external monitor. There are some workarounds, but native display support is much more limited than Windows devices. Check out our picks for the best MacBook Pro docks for more info.

Related Can the MacBook Pro support two monitors? Knowing the limitations on connecting external displays to your MacBook Pro

Ensure the dock has enough charging power for the host laptop

Keep your PC's battery topped up at all times

Because a lot of laptops use a USB-C or Thunderbolt port to charge from the AC adapter, it makes sense that docking stations have incorporated charging abilities into their hardware. You'd hate to have to unplug your dock to charge your laptop, especially if you're working hard to hit a deadline.

Charging capabilties for the host connection are usually advertised at the forefront of a docking station's specs. While most docking stations won't be able to keep up with a gaming laptop or mobile workstation with powerful discrete GPU, you still ideally want enough charging power to keep your laptop topped up.

The Kensington SD5780T, for example, hits up to 96W, while the CalDigit TS4 edges it out with 98W. Even the Anker 575 PowerExpand USB-C dock can deliver up to 85W of power without Thunderbolt required. Keep an eye also on the charging capabilities of secondary USB ports; they're a great way to keep your phone or tablet charged up while you work.

Consider how the docking station will sit on your desk

Size and orientation are important

Docking stations come in many different shapes and sizes. Some work exclusively while sitting horizontally, some only stand up vertically, and others give you the flexibility to choose based on your desktop setup. The CalDigit TS4 even comes with extra rubber feet should you choose to set it up horizontally.

Others, like the Kensington SD5780T, come with pre-drilled holes to which you can add a mounting bracket. Getting a docking station completely off your desk is ideal for anyone concerned with perfect cable management, but in most cases just look for something that works for your setup.

Overall size and form factor are other important factors to consider. Something like the Satechi Dual Dock Stand we reviewed acts as a docking station with extra ports, as an M.2 SSD enclosure for additional storage, and as a stand to give you a more comfortable typing angle. Since it sits beneath your laptop, it really doesn't take up any extra space on your desk. Your wrists might also thank you for the more ergonomic approach.

Related CalDigit TS4 review: Thunderbolt 4 docks don't get much better than this With a wide range of ports and exceptional performance, the CalDigit TS4 leaves most docks in its dust.

Make sure the dock is within your budget

Don't overspend on features you don't need

Docking stations range greatly in price, from budget USB options with cheap plastic casing to Thunderbolt options with all-metal shells. So, too, does the available performance differ, and generally the more you spend the more power and ports you'll get. However, there are plenty of docks that share the same core setup of ports with differing external features.

As an example, Razer's Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma brings a sleek black finish and customizable underglow lighting, perfect to complement a gaming setup. Its connectivity, however, is identical to many other docks on the market, often available at a more affordable price. As with most tech buying advice, set an amount that you can live with spending and shop around within that budget. In many cases, you should be able to find a dock with the right ports and design to suit your needs.

Did you find the perfect dock for your laptop?

Using this buying advice to your advantage should ensure that you land the perfect docking station for your setup. To recap, find something with the ports you need to handle your accessories, and make sure it's compatible with the laptop port you want to use to connect. Also make sure that its charging capabilities can keep up with your laptop's demands. Check out the external display support that the dock offers, and be sure to find a dock that will fit on your desk.