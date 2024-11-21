Key Takeaways Get other SBCs for different CPU architectures like RISC-V or x86.

Raspberry Pi boards offer a larger collection of peripherals, including useful HATs.

Buy other SBCs for better specs, and the Raspberry Pi for its software support.

The Raspberry Pi family has been at the forefront of the SBC landscape ever since the release of its progenitor board in 2012. That said, despite the Raspberry Pi’s iron grip on the industry, rival boards have improved significantly in the last couple of years – to the point where many of these Single-Board Computers can surpass their Raspberry Pi counterparts.

But with so many worthwhile options on the market, it’s easy to get overwhelmed while you’re out to buy your next SBC. So, we’ve compiled a list of factors that you should consider when picking between the Raspberry Pi and rival SBCs.

4 Get other SBCs if you want different CPU architectures

You don’t have to force yourself to use the ARM architecture

The ARM architecture may be commonplace in the SBC marketplace, but it's far from the only option for tinkerers. Whereas the Raspberry Pi SBCs have stuck to the power-efficient ARM processors (and no, I’m not talking about the Pico 2 microcontroller and its RISC-V cores), other manufacturers have moved on to other architectures.

For example, SBCs powered by RISC-V CPUs have already started making the rounds, and you can easily nab certain inexpensive boards like the Milk-V Duo S to experiment with these processors. Then there are the Radxa X4, Odroid H3/H3+, and other x86 boards, which are an absolute game changer for DIY lovers who need more oomph out of their SBCs. Not only can they run a plethora of operating systems, but these tiny devices walk toe-to-toe with budget-friendly mini PCs when it comes to performance.

3 Raspberry Pi boards have a larger collection of peripherals

Plenty of HATs for your green SBC

As the first major player in the consumer SBC space, the Raspberry Pi series has multiple first and third-party accessories designed specifically for its boards. So, if you’re someone who needs to interface branded PoE, IO expander, and temperature sensor HATs with your SBC, it might be a good idea to go with a Raspberry Pi system instead of trying your luck with a rival board.

And that’s before you include the extra HATs you can interface with the Raspberry Pi 5 thanks to its PCIe slot. If you’re looking to add AI-powered object detection, posture recognition, image segmentation, and other facilities to your camera module, you can outfit the SBC with the Raspberry Pi AI Kit. Heck, you can even connect a GPU with the miniature board, though you’ll need the patience of a saint and the skills of a DIY maestro to pull this wacky project off.

2 Buy other SBCs if you want better specs

Aside from the Zero lineup, the Raspberry Pi family doesn't have economical offerings