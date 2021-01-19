Chrome 88 introduces tab search and improved password protections

Google on Tuesday announced some big updates coming to Chrome 88, including tab search and improved password protections.

The new password protections is perhaps the biggest part of Chrome 88. One of the new features will allow users to easily fix weak passwords. The update will identify when a password is weak and then give Chrome users the opportunity to create and store something that’s much stronger.

Speaking of editing weak passwords, Google said Chrome 88 will also make it much easier to update multiple usernames and passwords in one convenient place. In the Chrome Settings on desktop and iOS, users will be able to manage all their saved passwords. The same feature will be available on Android soon, according to Google.

The improved password features arrive amid a flurry of other bug fixes and enhancements, including better dark theme support on Windows 10, less intrusive permission requests, and a new Chrome flag for tab search, which is already available on Chromebooks. Chrome will also no longer support FTP URLs.

Google is also introducing a number of under the hood changes in Chrome 88, which the search giant detailed on its developer site. One such change is to the Digital Goods API. Now, web apps published in the Google Play Store can use Play Store billing, just like native apps.

These new updates arrive on the heels of changes introduced at the end of last year that were designed to make extensions more private and secure. The search giant said that beginning in 2021, it would change how extensions access data and how permissions work when an extension is installed. It would also provide users with more transparency about an extension’s data usage.

Google has taken a more hardline approach to privacy in Chrome. Last year, the company introduced a Chrome Safety Check feature, biometric authentication for password filling on iOS, and a touch-to-fill feature on Android.

Google said the new features in Chrome 88 will be available in the coming weeks, so look out for an update to your browser.