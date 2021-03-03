Chrome 89 brings revamped profiles, Reading list, and more

Chrome 89 is now out in the stable channel, and as always it brings with it a number of improvements to make our web browsing even better. One of the main highlights of Chrome 89 is revamped profiles experience.

Chrome already lets you switch between multiple Google accounts, but this new experience makes it even easier to create and maintain personalized user profiles on a single device. Each user can customize their profile with a custom background and change the theme and color scheme. Users can sign in with their Google account to sync their bookmarks, passwords, and browsing data. Each new profile opens in a new window so that you can easily tell them apart.

When the user restarts Chrome, Google will display a prompt to switch between available profiles, create a new one or browse as a guest. The new profile experience is available on Windows, Linux, and Mac users running Chrome 89.

Reading list (via 9to5Google) is another new feature in Chrome 89. Now, when you tap the icon located in the left corner, you’ll see a new “Add to reading list” option alongside the “Add bookmark” option. The feature is pretty self-explanatory, if you find something on the web that you want to save for later reading, you can now add it to Chrome’s Reading list.

Elsewhere, support for WebHID, an API that enables web applications to interact with human interface devices (HID) such as VR controls, gamepads, joysticks, etc, has been fully implemented in the latest update.

On the mobile side, WebNFC will now let websites read and write to NFC tags on supported Android devices. Meanwhile, support for AVIF image format has also been added, which claims to offer higher image quality and more efficient image compression than JPEG.

Chrome 89 is rolling out to desktop and mobile users. Keep an eye out for the new update in the coming days.