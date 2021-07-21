Chrome 92 for iOS adds FaceID/TouchID lock support for incognito tabs

Alongside Chrome 92 for Android and desktop, Google is also rolling out the latest version of Chrome for iOS. As always, the new version brings along a host of new features and changes, including support for system-level full page screenshots, added security for Incognito tabs, and much more.

One of the biggest changes in Chrome 92 for iOS (via 9to5Google) is that you can now take full-page screenshots of a webpage — just like Safari. After taking a screenshot in Chrome and tapping on the preview, users will now see a new “Full Page” tab to capture more parts of the page, along with tools to further customize, save and share the screenshot.

Another useful change in Chrome 92 for iOS is the ability to lock Incognito tabs behind Touch ID, Face ID, or a passcode. That means if you left Incognito tabs open in Chrome and come back, they won’t be accessible or visible until you authenticate using your default security method. To enable it, head to Settings > Privacy > Lock Incognito tabs. If you don’t see the option after updating to the latest version, you can force it by enabling this Chrome flag: chrome://flags/#enable-incognito-authentication-ios

Elsewhere, Settings, History, and Bookmarks pages have received a small makeover. Entries on these pages now appear on rounded cards and no longer stretch edge-to-edge. Chrome now also asks for your confirmation before closing all tabs from the Tab Switcher to avoid accidentally closing everything. Finally, Chrome 92 for iOS now lets you share and bookmark tabs to your reading list by holding down on a tab from the Tab Switcher.

Chrome 92 for iOS full changelog You can add more security to your Incognito tabs with Touch ID, Face ID, or a Passcode. When you return to the Chrome app, your Incognito tabs won’t be visible until you confirm it’s you. To turn on the feature, go to Settings > Privacy > Lock Incognito tabs when you close Chrome.

New Discover design on the New Tab Page makes exploring your interests easier.

Chrome now asks for confirmation if you want to close all tabs from the Tab Switcher.

Settings, History, and Bookmarks have been visually redesigned.

You can share, bookmark, and add individual tabs to your reading list from the Tab Switcher. Select and hold any tab in the Tab Switcher to bring up a menu with these options.

Stability and performance improvements.

Chrome 92 for iOS is now live on the App Store, and you can download it from here.

Screenshots courtesy: 9to5Google