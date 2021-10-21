Chrome 95 brings Material You to everyone, adds secure payment confirmation, and more

Last month Google rolled out Chrome 94, bringing several new improvements like HTTPS-First mode, Chrome Sharing Hub, a less cluttered Settings page, among other things. Now Google is back again with a new release, Chrome 95. The latest Chrome release brings Material You makeover for everyone on Android 12, secure payment confirmation, the ability to save tab groups, and more.

While Google has slowly been updating Chrome for Android with Material You elements over the past months, users had to enable a few Chrome flags to get their hands on the new design. But Android Police reports that with Chrome 95, Material You redesign is now accessible to everyone by default on Android 12.

Chrome 95 also introduces a new payment extension to WebAuthn to provide consistent, low friction, strong authentication experience for online payments.

“Secure payment confirmation augments the payment authentication experience on the web with the help of WebAuthn. The feature adds a new ‘payment’ extension to WebAuthn, which allows a relying party such as a bank to create a PublicKeyCredential that can be queried by any merchant origin as part of an online checkout via the Payment Request API using the ‘secure-payment-confirmation’ payment method,” Google wrote in a post.

Next up, Chrome 95 enables web applications to register themselves as handlers of custom URLs. This will allow web apps to behave more like native apps.

Elsewhere, the latest Chrome release has added the option to save tab groups. However, this feature is currently hidden behind a flag. To try it out, you’ll need to enable chrome://flags/#tab-groups-save and restart the browser.

Image credit: Android Police

We first learned about Chrome working on adding save tab groups feature back in July. The feature lets you save currently open tab groups for later usage. The idea here is to save you time and effort by not having to manually recreate tab groups that have become part of your daily workflow.

Finally, it looks like Google is dropping support for devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop with Chrome 95, as spotted by Reddit user /Arnas_Z.

Chrome 95 will be rolling out on the stable channel on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS in the coming days/weeks.