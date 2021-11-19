Get Windows 11 style menus on Google Chrome with this flag

Google Chrome 96 is out on the stable channel, and among other things, it’s bringing an updated design for Windows 11.

In September, a patch submitted to the Chromium Gerrit revealed that Chrome was working on adding Windows 11 style menus. Well, the latest Chrome release for Windows is here, and it finally gives us our first look at the updated design (via Windows Latest).

As you can see in the screenshots attached below, the new design replaces the sharp corners on menus and other UI elements with rounded corners. Note that these changes aren’t live out of the box; you’ll need to enable a flag to access them.

Screenshots credit: Windows Latest

You can check out the new design by pasting the following URL in the address bar: chrome://flags#win11-style-menus and setting the flag to “Enabled.” Restart the browser for the change to take effect. If you’re running Windows 11, setting the flag to “Enable” will work. However, Windows 10 users need to select the “All Windows versions” option to access it. On Chrome Canary 98, the interface is live by default.

The flag description reads:

Windows 11 Style Menus Use Windows 11 style menus where possible. – Windows #win11-style-menus

Chrome’s new Windows 11 style design is available in the latest stable build, version 96. The update started rolling out and should be landing on your Windows device soon. If you don’t want to wait, you can grab the latest version from Chrome’s website. Besides this small visual refresh for Windows 11 machines, Chrome 96 doesn’t seem to pack in a lot.

Windows 11 brings a big visual overhaul that includes a brand new Start menu, colorful icons, new typography, translucent windows, and more. It also adopts Microsoft’s new Fluent design that swaps the sharp corners with rounded ones, giving the system a softer look. Chrome joins Microsoft’s Edge browser, which has already received the visual makeover to match Windows 11 aesthetic.