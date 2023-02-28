Google has tweaked the Chrome web browser under the hood so you can experience to 17 hours of web browsing on a MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 2022

Google has made some under-the-hood tweaks to the Chrome web browser, so your MacBook's battery can last longer.

Thanks to some very specific changes to Chrome's handling of iframes, JavaScript timers, data structures, and redraws, you can now browse the web on a MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) for up to 17 hours, or watch YouTube for up to 18 hours on a single charge. Some of the changes also will apply to older MacBook models, too.

Diving into the specifics, Google tweaked the way that recently generated iframes on a webpage are created and deleted in Chrome to help reduce short-term memory usage of the browser. This is without impacting the long-term memory usage you might expect on media-heavy webpages. In addition with an aspect of JavaScript timers — which are the most significant aspect of webpage memory consumption — Google reduced the number of times that the timers will wake the CPU, and canceled the internal timers, too.

As for the data structures in webpages, Google Chrome is now able to determine which one are more frequently accessed with the same key and managed to optimize the pattern that the browser access them. You can check out a representation of this in the graphics below.

The final tweak Google made to Chrome has to do with redraws, where the browser parses HTML code. Google navigated websites using a bot and determined certain document object model change patterns that don't impact what you see on the screen. Google then tweaked Chrome, so it can cut back on unnecessary redraws and bypass certain steps for better power optimization.

Google did testing on a relatively standard MacBook Pro 2022 model with the M2 chip. It was configured with 8GB of RAM and was running macOS Ventura 13.2.1. Measurements were done using an open-source benchmark that works across different browsers on Chrome version 10.0.5481.100.

To grab this latest version of Chrome, simply visit the settings menu, choose Help and then About Google Chrome. The browser will download the update and prompt you to restart.