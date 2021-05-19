Google Chrome’s latest feature will help you stay up to date with your favorite sites

Google Chrome is the most popular browser out there, be it PC or mobile. And being a market leader, it’s always looking to stay ahead of the curve by experimenting with new ideas and features. These new experiments don’t land directly on the stable version of Google Chrome. Rather, they first appear on the Google Chrome Canary channel and subsequently make it to the Chrome Beta before finally arriving on the stable version. Case in point: Today, Google is releasing a new experiment on Chrome Canary that will make it easier for users to stay up to date with their favorite sites.

As part of this experiment, Google will be rolling out a new Follow button in Chrome’s overview menu. When you come across an interesting site, you can tap on this Follow button to subscribe to it. New content published by websites you follow will be shown in a new “Following” section on the New Tab page.

“Our goal for this feature is to allow people to follow the websites they care about, from the large publishers to the small neighborhood blogs, by tapping a Follow button in Chrome,” said Janice Wong, Product Manager, Google Chrome, in a blog post.

The new feature will rely on RSS to pull new content from websites. As such, Google recommends publishers keep their RSS feed up to date to ensure that Chrome can always provide the latest content with this experiment.

Don’t hold your breath on this new feature making its way to the stable Chrome anytime soon, though. The Follow button will be a limited experiment and it will only roll out to a small set of Android users in the US on Chrome Canary. Google says they will provide more guidance to publishers as they continue to evaluate this experiment and will also be gathering feedback from bloggers, creators, and other stakeholders.