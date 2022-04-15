Chrome for desktop update supercharges Google Lens

Chrome is one of the most commonly used web browsers on desktop computers. It offers a wide variety of features and extras that aren’t as well (if at all) integrated on some of its rivals. From its instant data sync across all supported platforms, to the page translations that retain context, to its rich library of third-party extensions and add-ons — Chrome has earned its position being one of the best web browsers out there. For a while now, Google Lens integration has been available on Chrome for desktop. However, it lacked some of the more advanced features that are available on iOS and Android. A recent update finally supercharges Google Lens on Chrome’s desktop client. It introduces more powerful tools — including contextual translations, optical character recognition (OCR), and more.

According to a report by 9to5Google, a recent update to Chrome on macOS, Windows, and Chrome OS introduces a more advanced Google Lens. The publication hasn’t been able to pinpoint the version that enables this feature. It points out that the additions are rolling out widely for those on Chrome version 100, though.

The new Google Lens on Chrome has a bottom bar with three buttons — Search, Text, and Translation. Users can select one of the options to execute the respective action. The company has also added a Find image source top button to search Google for visually similar photos.

With the new OCR tool, users can select, copy, listen to, and do more with text detected on a photo. Translation, on the other hand, functions just like the camera feature of the Google Translate mobile app. It translates the text on the actual photo to help users fully understand the context of a certain phrase. Users can optionally open the page on the Google Translate website, as well.

Which web browser do you use on your desktop computer the most, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: 9to5Google