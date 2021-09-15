Chrome for Android will soon add a permanent desktop mode toggle

To view desktop versions of websites on Chrome for Android, you currently have to tap on the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner and enable the “Desktop site” toggle in the menu. While this is a decent enough solution for most people, it can get a bit annoying for those who only want to view the desktop version. Thankfully, Google is now working on adding a new toggle that will let users view desktop versions of websites by default.

A recently merged commit on the Chromium Gerrit reveals that Google will soon add a permanent desktop mode toggle to Chrome for Android. The commit, titled [DesktopSite] Add flag for Request Desktop Site Global Setting, adds a new flag called “Global setting to request desktop site on Android” with the description “an option in ‘Site settings’ to persistently request the desktop version of websites.”

Another patch has been uploaded to Gerrit and this one doesn’t have the “Demo” title 😉: [DesktopSite] Add flag for Request Desktop Site Global Setting Add Finch Feature Flag REQUEST_DESKTOP_SITE_GLOBAL;

Add Chrome flag request-desktop-site-global.https://t.co/z8qPJtmDGT — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) September 14, 2021

Tipster Leopeva64, who frequently digs into new Chrome and Edge releases to find new features, recently spotted this code change. However, this isn’t the first time we’re hearing about this new feature. Leopeva64 spotted another patch with the same feature a few weeks ago, but it had “Demo” in the title. This led us to believe that Google didn’t intend to merge it. The new patch adds the same feature, but it isn’t marked as “Demo,” so we expect to see it in Canary builds of Chrome for Android soon. It’s worth noting that the new flag mentioned above is already available in Chrome Canary, but the new option in the ‘Site settings’ section hasn’t been added so far.

Note that Chrome already defaults to desktop versions of websites on Android tablets with large displays (10-inches and above). This change rolled out with Chrome 91 earlier this year.