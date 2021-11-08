Chrome for Android is preparing to add a new “Privacy Guide” feature

Google Chrome is the most popular web browser out there, accounting for more than 63% of the market share, depending on who you ask. And the best part is it’s always getting better with new features. To help users better understand and review privacy-related settings, Google recently started testing a new Privacy Review feature on Chrome desktop. Now, we have learned that Google plans to expand it to Chrome for Android as well.

As spotted by TechDows, Google is planning to integrate a new Privacy Guide feature in Chrome for Android. The feature will describe various privacy and security controls in an easy-to-understand language and how they affect your browsing experience.

The feature is currently hidden behind a flag.

Shows a new subpage in Settings that helps the user to review various privacy settings.

To try it out, paste the following URL in the address bar: chrome://flags/#privacy-review. Then set the flag to “Enabled” and restart the browser. Now navigate to Settings > Privacy and Security, where you should see a new option called “Privacy Review.”

The feature appears to be a work in progress as it only displays two toggles right now. The first is the “Make searches and browsing better” toggle, which, when enabled, provides faster browsing and improved suggestions in the address bar. Meanwhile, the History sync, as the name suggests, lets you sync your browsing history across all your signed-in devices. Google also clearly describes what kind of data it will collect if you toggle these features.

As mentioned above, the Privacy Guide feature is still under development and isn’t live yet. We don’t know when Google plans to roll it out to all users. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more details about the feature.

Besides the Privacy Guide feature, Chrome for Android is also testing new, updated search widgets and support for RSS subscriptions.