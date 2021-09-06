Chrome’s latest experiment will make tab groups less annoying

Earlier in January, Google rolled out Tab Groups for Chrome for Android. Those who didn’t like the feature were able to disable it via a Chrome flag. But in Chrome 91, Google removed that flag, causing an uproar in the Chrome community. After countless requests and feedback from Chrome users, Google is finally making some big changes to the way Tab Groups work.

Google is experimenting with two new changes for the Tab Group feature in the Chrome Beta for Android. The first change is that links set to open automatically in a new tab will no longer create a group. Instead, the link will open in a separate new tab.

The second change adds a new “Open in new tab” option in the context menu that pops up when you long-press on a link, allowing users to open the link in a new tab. In the latest version of Chrome, new links can only be opened in a group.

“Our latest experiment for Tab Groups is available in the latest Chrome Beta version. In this experiment, links which open in a new tab will no longer automatically create a group as you browse. It also adds an option to open links in a new tab without creating a group from the long-press menu. You’ll still be able to create a tab group by dragging-and-dropping in the tab switcher, or by selecting “Open in new tab in group” from the link long-press menu, but you’ll only see one if you create it yourself,” wrote a Google employee in a post.

If you want to try out the new experiment, download the latest version of Chrome Beta for Android from the Google Play Store. Note that if this is the first time you’re downloading the Chrome Beta, you’ll have to keep Chrome Beta open for five minutes and then relaunch the app in order to activate this feature. Google hasn’t shared any timeline about when they plan to roll out these changes to everyone on the stable version.