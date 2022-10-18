Chrome for Android tablets gets a new side-by-side design, drag-and-drop support, and more

Google has optimized quite a few of its first-party apps for Android tablets in the last few months. The company recently gave us an early look at the Google Play Store redesign for Android tablets that will arrive early next year. Now, it has announced a couple of new features for Chrome to improve the browsing experience on tablets.

Side-by-side design & visual tab grid

When you have several tabs open in Chrome, it can be a bit challenging to tap on the right tab. To address this issue, Google has added a new side-by-side design “that makes finding the right tab easier in Chrome.” The design also comes with a new gesture to help you easily switch back and forth between tabs.

Along with the new side-by-side design, Google has also rolled out a new Visual tab grid that lets you easily search through all your tabs. Instead of showing you all open tabs in one horizontal stream, the Visual tab grid shows you a grid of all tabs with a preview, making it easier to open the right tab.

Drag-and-drop support

Google Chrome for tablets is also getting drag-and-drop support to help you easily drag images, links, and text from Chrome to other apps. Google says that the feature currently supports Gmail, Photos, and Keep.

Along with these features, Chrome for Android tablets is also getting a new toggle that will let you open the desktop version of websites by default and tab group support. Tab group support is not available in the current release, though, but Google plans to roll it out to users soon. Google’s blog post indicates that the rest of the features should be available on the latest version of Chrome for Android tablets. You can try them out on your tablet by updating to the latest release on the Play Store.