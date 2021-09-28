Chrome and Gmail get more Material You design changes

Google recently rolled out Chrome 94, and it brings a host of improvements, including a new feature to take scrolling full-page screenshots of web pages. Now, we’ve learned that the Chrome 94 build also brings some new Material You changes to the app. Along with Chrome, the Gmail for Android app on Chrome OS has also undergone a few Material You changes.

Let’s first take a look at the changes in Chrome for Android. As reported by 9to5Google, Chrome now offers support for Dynamic Colors, which means that UI elements within the app adapt to the dominant colors on your phone’s wallpaper. For example, if your wallpaper has a large sunflower, the app will create a color palette with a pastel version of yellow and use it as the background for the app instead of the traditional white or black.

(Image: 9to5Google)

The update also changes the way a few icons or buttons look inside the Chrome app. For example, the tab switcher UI within Chrome has undergone a slight change. The tabs are now displayed with rounded corners and have a slightly larger size. The upper portion of the tab that lists what website is open also supports Dynamic Colors. On older devices that do not have support for Dynamic Colors, the tab background is gray, and the tab that’s selected has a blue background. On Android 12, the background of the tabs page takes the dominant color of the previously opened webpage.

The Gmail app on Chrome OS has also been updated with a new app icon and Material You changes. It was previously stuck on an older look of Gmail without the entire Workspace rebranding. Now, this update has made its way to the app with Version 2021.09.10.397347674, as reported by 9t05Google.

(Image: 9to5Google)

Surprisingly, the Google Meet and Chat integration that we saw on the Gmail app on both Android and iOS has not been included in this version for Chrome OS. There’s no option to toggle dark mode within the app either. This version only includes slight design tweaks and the Material You redesign. If you have a Chromebook, you should ideally get the update for the Gmail app via the Play Store.