Key Takeaways Google Search has new ways to find promotions and price cuts across various categories, making it easier to find deals this holiday season.

In Google Chrome, you can now view active deals more easily. You can also find discount codes and view a product's price range over 90 days.

While Google's new features are helpful, Microsoft's Edge web browser already offers similar tools, such as coupons, savings, and the ability to track products manually.

Google is rolling out some improvements to Google search and the Chrome web browser to help make your shopping experiences easier this holiday season. You'll notice a new deals destination on Search, new ways to check for discounts on Chrome, and even see price insights and ways to track prices. The features are pretty similar to what you already get in Microsoft's Bing search engine, and also the Microsoft Edge web browser.

Google is typically the first place most people might look for deals, so you should be happy to know that there's now a new deals destination on Search. This deals hub weill show you promotions and price cuts across various categories. Examples include apparel, electronics, cell phones, and even things like toys and beauty. Like other parts of Google Search, the experience is pretty easy to navigate, featuring carousels, which you can swipe through. Deals will also be personalized, if you signed in to your Google Account, so you see deals based on what you've already searched for. To get to this experience, just search for Shop deals on Google today.

Close

As for the features in Google Chrome (seen above), the web browser's Resume Browsing card has a new ability. If you were shopping for something, Google will show you products you recently viewed. It will also show you any active promotions that are available. Other than that, you can click the Discount tag icon in the Chrome address bar, it will show you discount codes for the site you're on. Capping out the list of features are price insights in the Chrome address bar, where when you click the label, you'll get taken to the Chrome side panel to see the product's price range over 90 days. Finally, if you bookmark a product, you can choose the bell icon next ot the name to get email and push notifications about price drops.

It's nice to see that Google is helping Chrome and Google search users save money this holiday season, but this isn't really new for those who might be using Edge. Microsoft's browser shows a price tag icon in the address bar, and when you click it, you can see coupons and savings, trending products, and even saave and track products manually.