Chrome on iOS receives 6 new features with latest update

Google recently rolled out Chrome 103 for Android, iOS, and desktop with a couple of improvements, like faster site load times thanks to better link prefetching, .avif support for Web Share API, and local font access. In addition, the latest build of Chrome on iOS comes with a couple of additional features.

Along with the improvements mentioned above, Google is finally extending Chrome’s Enhanced Safe Browsing feature to iOS, giving users more proactive and tailored protection from phishing, malware, and other web-based threats. Enhanced Safe Browsing on iPhone and iPad can predict and warn users if a website is dangerous and send alerts about compromised credentials.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

With the latest update for Chrome on iOS, you can also set up Google Password Manager as the default Autofill provider on your iPhone. You can then use it to create new passwords and log into any app on your phone. Furthermore, Google is making it easier for users to discover new content or start a fresh search in Chrome for iOS. At the moment, the company has not shared all details about this change, but it says that it will come to Android soon.

Chrome 103 for iOS is also getting improvements for the website translation feature, which utilizes on-device machine learning to make websites available in your preferred language. The company is launching an updated language identification model that accurately figures out the language of the page you’re visiting and whether it needs to be translated or not.

The update also brings Chrome Actions to iOS to help users get more things done quickly right from the address bar. With the feature, you’ll be able to perform certain actions by simply typing them in the address bar. For instance, you’ll be able to clear browsing data, open an incognito tab, and set Chrome as the default browser.

Lastly, Google is introducing changes to Chrome’s three-don menu to help users easily find features. The new menu layout is easily scannable and highlights the most important options, like history, passwords, and settings. Frequently used options will also appear at the top of the menu.

Google plans to bring more innovations to Chrome on iOS in the coming weeks, but it hasn’t shared any information about the upcoming changes so far. If you use Chrome on your iPhone or iPad, you can download the latest update from the App Store.