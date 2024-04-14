Key Takeaways Check if webcam and mic work before a meeting in Chrome easily now.

Enable the feature by changing settings in Chrome and restart.

Simple tool may need improvements, but helpful for video calls.

If you hate turning on your webcam for a meeting without knowing how you look, you may have lamented how little Google Chrome does to help you prepare for a video call. While the browser does let you control whether or not a website can access your hardware, it doesn't let you preview your webcam and microphone feed before you jump into a meeting. Fortunately, thanks to a recent update, Google Chrome will now let you double-check if your webcam and microphone are working properly with its own handy preview pane.

Google Chrome finally gets a microphone and webcam preview feature

Windows Latest spotted the handy new feature within Google Chrome version 123. If you want to check the feature out for yourself, paste "chrome://flags#camera-mic-preview" into the URL bar and press Enter. Set the option that appears to "Enabled" and give your browser a restart. Now every time you visit a website that wants microphone and camera permissions, Chrome will ask you if you want to enable them as usual; however, embedded within the notification is a webcam and microphone preview. Best of all, you don't need to use a beta branch of Chrome; this feature is currently available in the release version.

Right now, the feature is a little bare-bones. Once you've allowed the website to view your webcam and microphone, you can't bring the preview back up again, even if you click the icon beside the URL bar which shows you the site's permissions. And while the microphone checker does show you that it's picking up your voice, it doesn't play the audio back to you, so you have no idea how you sound. However, given how this feature is currently buried away within Chrome's Experiments page, there's a good chance that we're seeing the feature in an early testing phase without its key features. Still, even in this state, it's a welcome addition that ensures you're looking your best before you join your next meeting.