Latest Chrome OS update fixes bug that made Chromebooks unusable

As many Chromebook users booted up their devices after installing Chrome OS 91 last week, they noticed their Chromebook became unusually slow and unresponsive. Even doing basic things like typing and opening apps brought the Chromebooks to their knees. In most cases, the sluggishness was observed with an unusually high CPU usage. The Chrome OS team responded quickly by rolling back the update, allowing users to revert to the previous version with a powerwash. If your Chromebook was affected by this buggy update as well, you’d be glad to know that Google has now addressed the issue.

Chrome Unboxed reports that Google has started rolling out Chrome OS version 91.0.4472.147 to supported Chromebooks once again. The new build has the same version as before, but it no longer triggers high CPU usage. Gabriel Brangers from Chrome Unboxed tried the new update on his Chromebook and reports that everything is indeed back to normal.

The issue that caused the abnormal CPU usage on Chromebooks remains a mystery. The Chrome OS team hasn’t provided any clarification on the matter, and the bug report that was opened following the issue still hasn’t been closed.

In any case, whatever the issue was, it has been fixed, and you can go ahead and install the latest stable version of Chrome OS without any worry. As mentioned above, Google has already started rolling out the Chrome OS 91 update to the stable channel, and it should be available to download on your device soon. If you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network, your Chromebook will automatically check and download the update itself, and you’ll receive a notification when it’s ready to be installed. Alternatively, you can also check for the update manually by going to the Settings > About Chrome. From there, click on the “Check for updates” button to see if a new software update is available for your device.