Chrome OS 98 adds new emoji, virtual desk keyboard shortcuts, and more

While Chrome OS has a long way to go before it can match Windows and macOS, it’s in much better shape than it was a few years ago. It has kept getting better with new features and additions over time. And it’s getting even better with the latest update.

Chrome OS 98 has started rolling out (via Android Police) on the stable channel, and it brings tons of improvements and features, including an updated emoji picker, overhauled language settings, new virtual desk shortcuts, improved scrolling performance, and more.

Most notably, Chrome OS 98 adds support for Unicode 14.0. The latest Unicode Standard release brings 37 new emoji, including a salute, a melting face, a face holding back tears, a pointing finger, and more.

The latest release introduces new virtual desk keyboard shortcuts. Virtual Desks were introduced with Chrome OS 76 back in August 2019. With Chrome OS 78, Google added keyboard shortcuts to make using Virtual Desks more convenient.

Chrome OS 98 also adds an overhauled language settings menu and support for “Network Based Recovery” on select devices. In addition, users should notice the improved performance when scrolling in ARC apps using a mouse. Elsewhere, the Chrome Files app is getting full dark theme support while a new noise suppression flag allows users to reduce external noises in video calls.

The latest release also fixes known bugs such as drag-and-drop randomly crashing in Linux and smart card connectors and card readers getting auto-granted USB access via WebUSB.

Chrome OS 98 has started rolling out to supported Chromebooks and other Chrome OS-powered devices. If you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network, your Chromebook will automatically download the update, and you’ll receive a notification when it’s ready to be installed.

Chrome OS is also working on a new feature called Adaptive Charging. The feature will reportedly use machine learning to learn your charging routine and adjust the charging speed accordingly to help you prolong your Chromebook’s battery life.