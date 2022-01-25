Chrome OS will help you prolong your Chromebook’s battery life with “Adaptive Charging”

All lithium-ion batteries are prone to degradation over time due to factors like heat and aging. To cope with this, phone and laptop manufacturers use various techniques to extend the lifespan of the battery. For example, Apple offers a feature called “Optimized battery charging” on MacBooks that significantly slows down the charging speed once the battery is charged 80%. This is helpful if you keep your laptop plugged in for a long period of time. On the smartphone front, Google offers an “Adaptive Charging” feature on its Pixel phones. As per new commits discovered on Chromium, it appears Chrome OS may receive a similar feature in a future update.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Chrome OS is set to gain a new Adaptive Charging feature that will help Chromebook owners extend the lifespan of their laptop battery. Basically, the feature will ensure your Chromebook doesn’t spend too much time at full battery. The feature will reportedly use machine learning to learn your charging routine and adjust the charging speed accordingly. This is different from the Adaptive Charging feature available on Pixel phones which only works when charging the device overnight.

Minimizes the amount of time the device spends at full battery to preserve battery lifetime.

Chrome OS will show a notification to let you know when Adaptive Charging is activated. It will also be possible to disable the feature altogether, 9to5Google reports.

The Adaptive Charging feature is in active development, but it’s unclear when it will be ready. We also don’t know whether it will be exclusive to newer and upcoming Chromebook models or make its way to existing and older models as well. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know if we learn any new details about this feature.

What do you think about Chrome OS’ upcoming Adaptive Charging feature? Let us know in the comments below.