Key Takeaways ChromeOS version 116 is hitting the Beta Channel

It introduces a Microsoft OneDrive integration, allowing users to access and edit files through the Files app, with a guided setup for new Microsoft 365 users.

Users will also benefit from improved autocorrect in English, enhanced Files app search capabilities, customizable RGB keyboard color zones, and adaptive charging support in this release.

Additional features include PDR OCR and a new out of box experience with customization options for touchpad scroll direction and display size.

Google is rolling out ChromeOS version 116 to the Beta channel. This is a fairly big release because it brings a new way to use OneDrive on your Chromebook through the Files app, along with several other changes to some everyday parts of the operating system.

Once you're up and running with ChromeOS version 116 in beta, OneDrive will be added as a storage option in the Files app. You'll be able to open files from here and then edit Office files in the Microsoft 365 app. If you're new to Microsoft 365, you'll even get a guided setup experience, which will prompt you to install the Microsoft 365 app and sign in with your Microsoft Account, then connect Microsoft OneDrive to the Files app.

While that's the biggest feature, ChromeOS version 116 also brings a newly improved autocorrect, which will be enabled by default for English in apps that support it. You should notice your Chromebook will be better at correcting typos, spelling mistakes, and other typographical errors. Some smaller features in this release include Files app search improvements allowing you to search local files and Google Drive files at the same time. Also included is the ability to customize the color of the individual zone of the RGB keyboard, and adaptive charging support, to better protect your Chromebooks' battery life.

Capping out the features in this release is the PDR OCR feature that Google first teased back in June. And we can't forget the new out of box experience, which gives more customization options for touchpad scroll direction, and display size. Again, these features aren't rolling out to everyone yet, since they're still in beta. You can safely switch your Chromebook to the Beta channel if you're eager to try these features out. Everyone else who is running the stable version of ChromeOS should expect these features in a few more weeks.