The Chrome OS Wallpaper app might soon receive Google Photos integration

If you want to change the wallpaper of your Chromebook in the current Chrome OS release, you have two options. You can right-click on the desktop and select the Set wallpaper option to pick one of the built-in wallpapers, or right-click on an image saved on your Chromebook and select the Set as wallpaper option. So if you want to use an image from Google Photos as your Chromebook’s wallpaper, you first have to download it and then follow the steps mentioned above. However, Google is reportedly working on a new feature that will make using images from Google Photos as your Chromebook’s wallpaper a whole easier.

A recently merged commit in Chromium Gerrit (via 9to5Google) suggests that the wallpaper app on Chrome OS will soon get full Google Photos integration. Its description states:

Add feature flag for Google Photos integration in wallpaper app. This CL adds the feature flag to gate Google Photos integration in the wallpaper app. It uses the flag to reserve a new tile in the existing <collections-grid> that will serve as the entry point for the new integration. Note that the new tile will be in a perpetual loading for the time being.

As mentioned in the description, you should see a Google Photos option in the Wallpaper app’s collections grid once the feature starts rolling out with a future Chrome OS release.

(Screenshot: 9to5Google)

Note that the Google Photos integration will be a part of the upcoming redesign of the Chrome OS Wallpaper app. The redesign is currently not available in the stable channel, but if you’re running a developmental version, you can access it by enabling the Enable new wallpaper experience flag in chrome://flags.

As of now, it isn’t clear if the Google Photos integration will give users the option to select multiple images as the wallpaper and automatically cycle through them. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more info.