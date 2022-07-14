Chrome OS Flex is finally ready for a wider rollout

In February this year, Google introduced Chrome OS Flex — a modified version of Chrome OS that you can install on most PCs and Macs. At the time, the company offered an early version of the new software experience to select “large customers” and internal employees. Now, Chrome OS Flex is finally available for a broader audience.

Chrome OS Flex offers the same software experience as Chrome OS on Chromebooks. It’s a lightweight operating system that supports the Google Assistant, Family Link accounts, Smart Lock, Instant Tethering, and Nearby Share. Unlike Chrome OS, it’s compatible with a wide range of PCs and Macs, making it the perfect choice for enterprises or anyone with outdated hardware.

The new Chrome OS Flex release also comes with a couple of improvements based on the feedback received during the initial trial run. This includes additional device compatibility, stability improvements, and more.

You only need a USB drive to try out Chrome OS Flex on your device. Simply head over to the Chrome OS Flex support page, create the USB installer and boot your device using the USB installer. On the Welcome to Chrome OS Flex screen, select Get Started and then pick “Try it first” on the following page. Follow the on-screen instructions to try the software experience on your device.

If you end up liking it, you can install Chrome OS Flex on your device using the same USB installer. Select “Install Chrome OS Flex” on the Start using Chrome OS Flex screen instead of “Try it first,” and follow the on-screen instructions to set install it on your machine. Before you do any of that, make sure to check the Chrome OS Flex certified models list to see if your device is compatible or not.

While Google has previously said that it will make Chrome OS Flex available for personal use, we’re not sure if it is available for individuals at the moment. We’ll update this post with more details as soon as we learn more.