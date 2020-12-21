Chrome OS login screen gets fresh Material Design look

This year has seen Google work on a number of new features for Chrome OS, including a browser tab search, an improved Holding Space, and better handwriting recognition. Now, it looks like Google is ready to rollout a small visual change to complement the new features.

Android Police highlights an update in Chrome OS Canary that introduces a Material Design login screen.

The login screen is now even more reminiscent of the design found in older versions of Apple’s macOS. Unlike the old UI, the text field is now filled and translucent—as opposed to fully transparent with an underline—and uses a rounded corner radius. Characters typed into the area will now be center-justified, and the “dots” are slightly larger and more visit to the user.

Overall, the change appears focused on making improvements to readability. Android Police shared a video of the changes in action, which you can watch by following the source link. It’s not the biggest change to Chrome OS, but it’s a welcome tweak that makes the experience feel more consistent across the software.

Google has been relatively slow to implement tweaks to the design of Chrome OS, but they are coming. For example, Chrome OS users have been requesting a Dark Mode for a while now, and although we’ve seen the feature in testing, we’re still waiting for it to become available in a stable build.

Earlier this year, Google also began testing a Material Design look for the Files app. Bringing Material Design flourishes to smaller corners of Chrome OS has been a slow but steady approach, and it looks particularly nice worked into the login screen.

It’s unclear when the tweaked design to Chrome OS’ login screen will make its way into a stable build, but hopefully it’ll come sooner rather than later.