Chrome OS Phone Hub will keep your phone and Chromebook in sync

Back in September of last year, we revealed details for a new Phone Hub feature coming to Chrome OS. The feature, we found out, is meant to build on the integration Chrome OS already offers with Android devices by introducing new capabilities.

While the feature was initially spotted in a Chromium Gerritt, a user in the Chrome OS subreddit is now reporting that the in-development Phone Hub feature is fully functional for them.

Chrome OS already offers easy integration with your Android phone for things like messages, Smart Lock, and automatic WiFi hotspot. Phone Hub expands the existing phone-to-Chromebook sync features by adding a new UI in the taskbar and adding notification mirroring.

However, according to comments from other users in the thread, Phone Hub is only working for them on the Chrome OS Beta and Dev channels. It seems like Google is now testing the feature via server side flags and is almost ready to roll it out to everyone.

For what it’s worth, our Chromebook is running Chrome OS 90 in the Canary channel and even with the Phone Hub flag enabled and Google Play Services beta installed, we haven’t had any luck seeing the feature. Which quite honestly isn’t a surprise—that’s how these things go with server side changes.

The user on Reddit said that while Phone Hub is functional for them, they have run into a few early issues. The notifications are apparently a little buggy, but outside of that “everything seems to work pretty well.”

“Enable hotspot works, silence phone puts the phone on DND, and Locate Phone makes the phone ring,” the Reddit user said. “And then ofc, the most recent Chrome tabs, well, are the most recent I’ve seen on my phone. Oh and another thing, replying through the notifications on my Chromebook works perfectly so far for me.”

We’ll keep an eye out for a more official rollout of Chrome OS Phone Hub down the road.