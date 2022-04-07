Recent Chrome OS update is breaking the camera on some Chromebooks

A Chromebook is a handy laptop replacement (for some), especially if you are a student or work in web-based apps. They’re great for writing assignments, attending online classes and/or work meetings, and getting other non-intensive tasks done. A recent Chrome OS update is breaking the camera on some models, though. This is very problematic because the issue affects all apps trying to access the camera hardware — not just the stock Camera app. So if you want to attend a virtual conference, scan a document, or take a regular photo, there’s no way to do so.

Updating to Chrome OS 99/100 is reportedly breaking the camera functionality on some Chromebooks. The issue is mostly affecting ARM-based models, but it’s not exclusive to them. Updating to Chrome OS 101 beta doesn’t solve this bug either. If you’re personally experiencing it, you will have to wait until Google patches it. The good news is that the company is aware of it and has promised to fix it within a few days. A verified representative from the company has replied to a Reddit thread, stating:

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Hello Chromebook Community, Thank you again for taking time to bring this to our attention and apologize for any inconvenience this may be causing. Our team anticipates that the fix will be available later this week with a software update and is not related to your device. We will share an update on this thread once the fix has rolled out. We appreciate your patience as we work on resolving this. Best, Alisha – On behalf of Chrome OS

The list of affected Chromebooks includes (but is not limited to):

Acer Chromebook 14

HP Chromebook x2 11

Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook 5

Lenovo 10e Chromebook

Google Pixelbook Go

Acer Chromebook Spin 13

Those attempting to access the camera are getting a blank screen on affected Chrome OS versions. Additionally, the indicator light is flashing and the Chromebook is making clicking sounds. With Google mentioning that the update is on the way, we can only sit back and wait until it comes through.

Is the camera bug affecting your Chromebook? If so, which model do you have? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: About Chromebooks