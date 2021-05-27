Chrome preps for Google’s Material You and Android 12’s bouncy scrolling

While we’re still a few months away from the first stable Android 12 release, Google has started updating its apps to follow Android 12’s new Material You design language. Recently, Google added a new flag in Chrome 90 for Android that brings a minor Material You-inspired design change to the app’s overflow menu. Along with that, Chrome for Android is also getting support for Android 12’s bouncy scrolling, which we first spotted in Android 12 DP3 earlier this year.

According to Android Police, the new “#theme-refactor-android” flag in Chrome 90 for Android gives the app’s overflow menu a minor facelift. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the change isn’t all that significant. But the rounded corners of the overflow menu fall in line with all the Material You design changes spotted in Android 12 Beta 1. Google will likely introduce more such flags in the coming months to update the UI per the Material You guidelines.

L: Current Material Theme design, R: New Material You update (Images: Android Police)

If you want to check out the Material You design change in Chrome for Android, you can head over to chrome://flags, search for the flag mentioned above, and enable it. Do note that you’ll have to relaunch the browser twice for the changes to take effect.

Along with the update overflow menu, Google is adding support for Android 12’s bouncy scrolling in Chrome for Android. For the unaware, we first spotted the new overscroll animation in Android 12 DP3 earlier this year. As you can see in the attached video, the overscroll animation replaces the current inkwell-style animation that you see when you scroll up after reaching the bottom of a page.

9to5Google reports that Google Chrome on Android will soon receive support for this new elastic scrolling animation on devices running Android 12. The publication has spotted a recent code change added to Chromium regarding the new animation effect. Its description states: “Android 12 and higher have a new visual behavior for overscroll which stretches the scrolling content. This patch uses the elastic overscroll flag to enable this behavior on Android.”

The report further notes that the new animation style will initially be hidden behind an experimental flag in chrome://flags. It also reveals that the code change doesn’t mention anything about limiting the scrolling effect to Android 12, which suggests that it could make its way to devices running older versions of Android upon release.