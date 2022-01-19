Chrome will soon let you search through your history, bookmarks, and settings from the Omnibox using new search tags

In October last year, Google started testing new features to improve the search experience in Google Chrome. The new Side Search feature added a side panel to the browser, allowing users to view a page from their search results along with other results simultaneously, while the Journeys feature gave users access to all related pages from the browsing history in a single tab. Google is now reportedly testing another new feature in Chrome, which aims to improve the Omnibox Search experience.

According to Chrome Story, Google has recently added a new experimental “Omnibox Site Search Starter Pack” flag to the Chromium repository that enables support for search keywords like @history, @settings, and @bookmarks. These tags will let you search through your browsing history, settings, and bookmarks right from Chrome’s Omnibox, thereby eliminating the need to navigate to chrome://history, chrome://settings, and chrome://bookmarks.

The new Omnibox search tags will greatly improve Chrome’s existing history and bookmarks search capabilities and offer more focused results based on the tag used. However, you’ll probably have to wait a while to make use of this new feature. Chrome Story notes that the feature is not live in the latest Chrome beta or Canary releases and Google has shared no official information regarding the rollout yet. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the feature makes an appearance on an upcoming beta or Canary release.

