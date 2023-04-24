Google's Chrome browser is an ever-evolving piece of software that not only adds features to make the browsing experience better but also makes valuable changes to safety, security, and design elements as well. Chrome is available for smartphones, computers, and tablets, so the experience will vary depending on each device, and with that said, it now looks like the tablet and foldable version of Chrome is getting a nice revamp, making changes to the tab strip.

The latest update, which was seen on the stable version of Chrome 112 shows off a slightly tweaked design when it comes to the tab strip. The updated look was spotted by the folks of Android Police, and looks to be a change that has not hit all users quite yet, appearing on just one of the website's foldables it is currently testing. The new design makes it more clear which tab is active by offering a color highlight to the active tab. As nice added touch, the color will change depending on your theme settings.

Source: Android Police

With the new design, there is also more distinction between tabs, with a change to the design of the outer line of the tab. In addition, users will be able to scroll through a strip when numerous tabs are open. Unfortunately, if you're looking to try this update, you might not be able to just update your app in the Play Store. According to the source, it looks like this could be a server-side update, but it was also able to implement the changes by enabling flags in Chrome.

If you're eager to try and see this design on your tablet or foldable, you can always try punching in chrome://flags/#enable-tab-strip-redesign into your browser and enabling the option. If that doesn't do the trick, you might have to also make another flag change with chrome://flags/#enable-tab-strip-improvements as well. Be sure to Relauch the Chrome browser after any flag changes to see whether you've properly enabled the new look. If you don't see any changes after altering the flags, you'll just have to be patient and wait until Google starts rolling it out to your devices.