New Chrome updates will soon be released every 4 weeks

Google Chrome typically receives big new features roughly every six weeks, whether it’s related to security, stability, or speed. That’s going to change going forward, with Google announcing plans to speed up this process to release new milestones every four weeks.

Starting with Chrome 94 in Q3 of 2021, Google will take an even more aggressive approach to releasing new features. That means users can expect the browsing experience to stay fresh and constantly evolve. In addition to a four-week schedule for major milestones, Google said it will release smaller security-focused updates every two weeks.

“As we have improved our testing and release processes for Chrome, and deployed bi-weekly security updates to improve our patch gap, it became clear that we could shorten our release cycle and deliver new features more quickly,” Google said in a blog post.

Enterprise administrators and Chromium embedders who need additional time to manage these updates can take advantage of a new Extended Stable option, which will include milestone updates every eight weeks. Security updates on the Extended Stable option will be released every two weeks, but those updates won’t offer new features or all security fixes that you’d get with the four-week option.

Google will also offer multiple stable release options for Chrome OS but will share more details about its plans later this year.

Before any of this happens, Google will stick with its six-week cycle through the release of Chrome 93 at the end of August. Google will then target a release of Chrome 94 on September 21 just four weeks later.

Google said its plans for a four-week cycle could change over the source over the next few months. But if all goes according to plan, Chrome users should expect more substantial updates more often in the future, including new features like tab scrolling.