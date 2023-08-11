Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023) $500 $700 Save $200 A fantastic deal on one of the best Chromebooks out on the market right now. During this back-to-school deal, you'll save $160, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. $500 at Best Buy

If you're doing some last-minute shopping for back-to-school season and you're looking for a new laptop, this Chromebook deal is for you. Best Buy is discounting the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, one of the best Chromebooks on the market, by a whopping $200, bringing it down to just $500. This is a convertible laptop that can be used as a tablet and even has a built-in stylus, on top of having a premium design and featuring the latest 13th-generation Intel processors. Deals this good don't come often, so you'll want to jump on this one while you can.

Why the Acer Chroembook Spin 714 is a great deal

Chromebooks have been around for quite some time, but it's only more recently that the laptops have become more powerful, thanks to advancements with ChromeOS and also support for better hardware. While Chromebooks have been typically thought of as just laptops meant for browsing the web, there are plenty of benefits like faster boot times, a lighter and less cluttered OS, the ability to install Android and Linux apps, support for cloud gaming services, and if you have the right hardware, native gaming on the device itself.

Of course, you might be hesitant to switch over from a Windows or Mac, but our own Arif Bacchus explored why Chromebooks might be a better option in 2023, and shared some compelling reasons. If all of the above wasn't enough to make you want to switch over, how about the price? You can typically find Chromebooks priced much less than Windows and Apple laptops, and they come with decent specifications as well. For example, the Acer Spin 714 listed above is a fine machine, powered by Intel's latest 13th Gen Core i5-1335U processor with 8GB LPDDR4X memory, and 256GB of internal SSD storage.

In addition to the above, the laptop packs a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 X 1200 resolution) IPS touchscreen display with stylus support, and since it's a 2-in-1 convertible, you'll be able to use it in tablet, laptop, and tent mode — making it an extremely versatile tool in your arsenal. Plus you get plenty of connectivity options, excellent battery life, and much more. While this model typically sells for $700, it's now been discounted by 23%, knocking $160 off its retail price, making it one of the best Chromebook deals you'll find during back-to-school sales. So if you're ready to give ChromeOS a try, give this one a chance — you won't regret it.