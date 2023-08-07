Each month Google releases a new ChromeOS update, with ChromeOS 115 coming out this July. While some of these updates usually just patch bugs and other security issues, ChromeOS 115 is a bit different, adding four new l features that make the best Chromebooks for students even better. It delivers big multitasking improvements, more ways to connect a compatible Android phone, improvements to the PDF experience, and a new keyboard shortcuts experience.

1 More ways to multitask

Multitasking has always been available on Chromebooks. For example, you can enable split-screen by using Alt+ [ OR Alt + ], which is similar to Windows 11. And ChromeOS 115 introduces a new feature that also takes a cue from Windows' playbook and Snap Layouts.

Now, when you hover over the maximize icon on an open window, you'll see more ways for you to split it and your other open windows. You can choose Split, Partial, Full, or Float. There's even a cool animation when you hover over the maximize button. It's great for students who want to stack windows side by side. You can, for example, stack multiple windows next to each other for quicker access to shortcuts and other files. I've been using it this way since the update, and it's so much simpler than having to use a keyboard shortcut.

2 See your Android apps on your Chromebook with Phone Hub

Yes, you can run Android apps on your Chromebook natively, but what if you want to run an app from your Android phone exactly as it's displayed? While it's been in testing for a while, ChromeOS 115 finally makes app streaming through the Phone Hub mainstream. Now, as long as you have a compatible Android phone, you can stream your phone's apps on your Chromebook. It's quite similar to how you can stream Android apps on the Windows 11 Phone Link app (again, another similar Windows 11 feature). This feature has been useful for when I want to listen to songs on Spotify that I've previously been listening to on my phone. I pull up the app through Phone Hub and transfer the audio to my Chromebook.

Not all apps work with this feature yet (only 56 of my Pixel 7 Pro's apps work), but many core apps like Twitter, Telegram, and Instagram all work. It can be a nifty feature for students who want to check something on their phone without taking it out of their pocket (although try not to do this during class).

3 More ways to sign PDFs

When I was in college, I signed a lot of PDFs. Even these days, I sign and send a lot of forms. Thankfully, Chromebooks now have a feature in the PDF reader that makes signing documents easier. You can now use a sign tool to save your signature and add it to a specific part of a document. Just choose the Place Signature button after creating a signature, and then place it where it needs to go in the document. You can then save it and send it out. If your Chromebook has a touchscreen, this can prove really useful for signing a document in a hurry. No need to worry about printing it out, signing it, taking a picture then sending it back again via email.

4 An easier-to-understand shortcuts page

The final new feature in ChromeOS might be useful for students new to the platform. If you get handed a Chromebook for the first time, you'll now be able to understand keyboard shortcuts easier. Press Ctrl + Shift + Alt + ? and you'll see shortcuts for each almost everything you might do on your device. It's also now categorized by different sections: General, Device, Browser, Text, Windows, and Accessibility. This is so much clearer when compared to the previous categories (Popular Shortcuts, Tabs & Windows, Page & Web Browser, System and Display, Text Editing, and Accessibility). Now, if looking for a specific shortcut, this newly improved page makes discovering and learning them easier.

Still waiting for more

While ChromeOS 115 brings these four great new features, I'm still looking ahead even further. It's been a few months since it first showed up in the other ChromeOS channels, but I have yet to see Google implement the much-anticipated Material You redesign in the stable channel. Of course, if you're excited to try these features, you might want to switch your excellent Chromebook to the Dev or Beta channel. Google often tucks new features there first, and it's a way to see what's incoming. You can even test out new features like the ones above before they're publicly available.