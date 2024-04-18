Key Takeaways The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is ready to utilize AI with its Intel Core i3-N305 processor and 8GB of RAM.

The Chromebook features Gemini-based AI tools in Google Docs and Photos, along with AI controls for the webcam.

Priced at $399.99, the Chromebook Plus 514 boasts 512GB of SSD storage and a 14-inch Full HD display for AI tasks.

There's a good chance you've noticed the rise of AI assistants among productivity apps. Google is no exception, with Gemini appearing in all kinds of apps that the tech giant owns. But with all these new AI-based tools at people's fingertips, Chromebooks have to adapt to make the most of these new productivity-boosting assets. Fortunately, Acer is ready to create a Chromebook that can utilise the evolving world of AI with the Plus 514.

Acer releases the Chromebook Plus 514

There's little within the Chromebook Plus 514 that hasn't gained AI capabilities in the last year. As such, the Chromebook Plus 514 is packing an Intel Core i3-N305 processor and 8GB of RAM to help it keep up while still keeping things affordable. As for the AI tasks it has ahead of it, there's a plethora of Gemini-based tools in Google Docs and Photos that people can take advantage of. Plus, the webcam is getting its own AI tools that can control the brightness, blur the background, and ensure your face stands out.

The Chromebook Plus 514 sports 512GB of SSD storage, and features a 14-inch Full HD display, which Acer states makes it great for AI tasks:

The display is the perfect palette to take on AI-powered graphic design and photo editing tools, like Magic Eraser in the built-in Google Photos app as well as Adobe Photoshop[ and Adobe Express powered by Adobe Firefly generative AI.

If you're interested in grabbing one for yourself, you can pick one up for $399.99 on the Acer website. And if you're interested in the full system specifications for the Chromebook Plus 514, here they are: