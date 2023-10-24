HP Chromebook x360 14cd $499 $699 Save $200 The HP Chromebook x360 14 brings more power, storage, and capabilities to ChromeOS. The laptop features an Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. For a limited time, you can score $200 off, dropping this laptop to an extremely reasonable price, making it one of the best options if you're looking for a powerful Chromebook laptop. $499 at Best Buy

Chromebooks are some of the best affordable laptops around, and although they don't run Windows, ChromeOS devices have slowly become more versatile and popular over the past few years with better support for apps and services. With that said, you can never have enough power when it comes to a computer, so it was a good thing that Google decided to roll out its Chromebook Plus line.

The latest line of Chromebooks has Google partnering with different companies to produce more powerful products that feature devices with better CPU performance, increased storage space, and expanded support for exclusive tools and services. Chromebook Plus models not only offer more power for users, but also still remains relatively affordable with competitive prices.

During this special promotional event, Best Buy is knocking up to $200 off the price of some Chromebook Plus models, dropping prices as low as $269. As far as what you can expect from these Chromebook Plus laptops, you're going to be getting quality screen that are 14 inches and larger, powerful yet efficient processors like Intel's i3 and AMD's Ryzen 3 CPUs that are paired with 8GB RAM and a minimum of 128GB of internal storage.

Overall, these are going to be great options if you're looking for a Chromebook that can really handle a lot of work. Of course, if you've never used ChromeOS, you're going to want to check out some best features on why this lightweight operating system really excels.