Key Takeaways Google's Chromecast is being discontinued, replaced by the $99.99 Google TV Streamer with enhanced Gemini AI technology.

Chromecast users can now celebrate its evolution with a small memorial on Google's website before it's completely gone for good.

As smart TVs become more advanced, Chromecast became redundant, leading Google to focus on the more sophisticated Google TV Streamer.

For some, the Chromecast was their first insight into how technology can enhance how we use our televisions. Just plug it into your screen and you can cast stuff from your phone and your PC onto the television. It felt like magic at the time, but as smart TVs evolved, it became something that people could just do by default.

Now, Google has announced that it's no longer producing new Chromecast devices, meaning that once the existing stock is gone, it's gone for good. The tech giant is even holding a miniature memorial for its Chromecast on its website. However, those who will miss Chromecast didn't even have time to dab their eyes dry before Google announced that it was producing a replacement that costs twice as much.

The Chromecast is dead, all hail the Google TV Streamer

In a post on The Keyword, Google holds a small memorial service for the Chromecast. It shows off seven images of the device across the years, beginning with the debut device in 2013. It's a nice way to see how the Chromecast evolved over the years, and it's hard to believe that the tech is already over a decade old.

However, Google wastes no time in announcing its newest product, the Google TV Streamer, which clocks in at $99.99. Google is pretty pleased with the product, as it states that it implements its Gemini AI assistant technology to summarise what a TV show is about so you have a better idea as to what you'll want to watch next.

As for the Chromecast, Google states that it will produce no more of them, so if you've been thinking about grabbing one, now would be the best time. If you want something bigger, why not check out the best TVs out there?