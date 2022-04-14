Get a Chromecast with Google TV for just $40 today

The Chromecast with Google TV is the latest streaming player from Google, packed with the full Android TV operating system and a custom Google TV interface (which is slowly making its way to other TVs and players). The device normally costs $49.99, which is already a great deal, but it has dropped to $39.99 a few times since launch. Now the Chromecast with Google TV is back to $39.99 at multiple retail stores.

The Chromecast with Google TV is a 4K streaming player, and unlike the older Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra, it doesn’t rely on a connected phone for streaming. The built-in Google TV software is essentially an Android TV skin with a few extra features and a custom launcher, so you get access to all TV apps available through the Google Play Store. That includes nearly every streaming service, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, Peacock, HBO Max, and much more.

The included remote supports voice control with Google Assistant, and has dedicated volume/power controls for your TV or audio equipment (similar to the remote on most Roku and Amazon players). You can also Cast content to it from a phone or tablet, just like the original Chromecasts.

Google has been improving the Chromecast with Google TV with software updates over the past few months, including Sling TV integration, Stadia cloud gaming support (which is also available on many other Android TV/Google TV devices), multi-user profile support, more video playback options, Wi-Fi fixes, and more HDMI-CEC settings. Kid Profiles arrived in March, which can turn the interface into a more child-friendly design with highlights for age-appropriate apps.

This is a great option to breathe new life into an older smart TV (or non-smart TV), though the limited storage means you can’t have too many large apps installed at the same time.