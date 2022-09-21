Some German retailers already have the upcoming Chromecast with Google TV (HD) on sale

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen quite a few leaks about Google’s upcoming Chromecast device. The leaks have revealed that the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) will likely ship with Google TV based on Android 12 and feature an Amlogic S805X2 SoC paired with 1.5GB RAM. We’ve also learned that the streaming dongle will feature the same design as the 4K model and go on sale for around $40 in the U.S. While Google still hasn’t officially announced the device, some German retailers already have it on sale.

As spotted by renowned leaker Roland Quandt, the upcoming Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is currently available for purchase from a few retailers in Germany. The streaming dongle is available for €44.99 through Octo24, €48.90 through PC King, and €50.87 through Jacob electronics direct.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you’re in Germany (and some other european countries too) you can already order the new, cheaper Google Chromecast HD with Google TV for 44,99 Euros. And get it shipped _now_. https://t.co/Ta5eC2XO7U — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 21, 2022

While the inconsistent pricing seems odd, all three retailers claim a shipping time between 1-3 days and immediate availability from the central warehouse. In addition to these three retailers, Quandt claims that the device is also available in some other European countries. However, we don’t have any further information regarding the same.

If you’re in the region and can’t wait to get your hands on the Chromecast with Google TV (HD), you can try your luck and place an order. But we don’t recommend doing so, as the device is not on sale “officially,” and you could end up losing your money.

Google will likely unveil the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) alongside the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch at its upcoming hardware launch event early next month.

Would you order a Chromecast with Google TV (HD) from these retailers ahead of the official announcement? Let us know in the comments section below.