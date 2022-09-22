Google’s new Chromecast with Google TV is now available for $29.99

After some early leaks, Google has made things official and announced its new Chromecast with Google TV. The new streaming device will offer compatibility with the most popular streaming services. It will give users access to thousands of supported apps and the ability to cast media from supported smartphones. In addition, it will be priced at just $29.99 and will give consumers a new affordable option when it comes to streaming.

The more affordable Chromecast with Google TV claims to offer one of the best experiences possible, backed by popular streaming services and access to thousands of apps. However, the HD streaming device will not have 4K capabilities or access to Dolby Atmos sound. In exchange, Google can offer it at a price less than the original Chromecast released almost a decade ago. While the original exclusively relied on a tethered experience to stream and cast stuff to an external display, the new model will utilize Google TV as a backbone.

The new unit will feature a sleek and compact design. The device can be easily set up and only requires it to be plugged into your TV or display, powered on, and you’re ready to go. It will also come with a powerful remote that is compact in design and offers all of the essentials. Furthermore, the remote also features a dedicated Google Assistant button. That means you can ask general questions and issue commands to fire up the show you want to watch or the music you want to listen to. The remote will also offer the extra convenience of being able to control your TV.

As mentioned before, this device can connect with the most popular streaming services, which means you might get overwhelmed with the amount of content you can access. Thankfully, Google TV can make recommendations with its dedicated “For You” tab that can take shows from all of your subscription services and organize them into one clean list. Furthermore, you can also add shows and movies to your “Watchlist” from any supported device, and the list will be waiting on your TV when you get home.

Hopefully, Google will provide a snappy and more responsive experience with its latest model. While affordable products are always nice, it doesn’t mean much if the experience is lackluster. The Chromecast with Google TV will cost $29.99 but will also come with six months of Peacock Premium for free. You can purchase it directly from Google and also through participating retailers like Best Buy. If you’re looking for other streaming options, please check out our guide for the best Android TV boxes and sticks that you can buy in 2022.

Source: Google